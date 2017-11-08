England call up Curran to replace injured Finn for Ashes tour

LONDON: Surrey seamer Tom Curran was added to England’s Ashes squad on Tuesday after Steven Finn was ruled out of the tour to Australia with a knee injury.

Finn, himself a late replacement for the absent Ben Stokes, has been diagnosed with torn cartilage in his left knee and will head back to England for a possible operation.

Curran, 22, is next in line and the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced he will fly to Australia on Wednesday (today).

He has played a single One-day International and three Twenty20 internationals but is yet to make his Test debut.

Finn only made the current tour when he was added to the squad in place of the suspended Ben Stokes.

It ended another miserable tour to Australia for Finn, who left the previous 2013/14 trip under a cloud when coach Ashley Giles declared him “unselectable”.

Coach Trevor Bayliss told reporters in Adelaide on Tuesday: “He had an injection a couple of days ago which they thought would help.”

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who has a side strain, will miss this week’s day-night match against a Cricket Australia XI but was on track to be available for a return to action in the warm-up game in Towsnville starting November 15.

“Mo Ali ... more precautionary now, we will just leave him out of this one and make sure he’s right,” said Bayliss.

Bayliss also responded to reports in the Australian media on Tuesday that said Stokes would soon face a England and Wales Cricket Board disciplinary hearing and could join the squad in time for the third Test.

“I haven’t spoken (to anyone) or heard of anything since we have been here,” said Bayliss.

“If we concentrate on that, and wondering if he is coming or not, that might take the focus off what we’re trying to achieve so we have just been going about preparing with the players we have got here.

“If he happens to turn up at some stage, it’s a bonus. If he doesn‘t, bad luck, we will just get on with what we have got.”

ECB director of cricket Andrew Strauss said England were looking for “clarity” over Stokes’s position. England begin their campaign to retain the Ashes at the Gabba in Brisbane on November 23.