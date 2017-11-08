Wed November 08, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Argentina remain at the top

Argentina remain at the top

ISLAMABAD: Olympic champions Argentina remained at the top of men’s team rankings thanks to their title triumph at the Pan American Cup in August.

According to new rankings released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday, October’s Oceania Cup winners Australia retained second position.

Belgium moved up to third after picking up the silver medal at the 2017 Rabobank Euro Hockey Championship. Pakistan remain at the 13th position.

The biggest rise was registered by Wales who moved up eight places into 24th position.

Latest rankings: 1: Argentina, 2: Australia, 3: Belgium, 4: Netherlands, 5: Germany, 6: India, 7: England, 8: New Zealand, 9: Spain, 10: Ireland, 11: Canada, 12: Malaysia, 13: Pakistan, 14: Korea, 15: South Africa, 16: Japan, 17: China.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement