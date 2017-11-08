Argentina remain at the top

ISLAMABAD: Olympic champions Argentina remained at the top of men’s team rankings thanks to their title triumph at the Pan American Cup in August.

According to new rankings released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday, October’s Oceania Cup winners Australia retained second position.

Belgium moved up to third after picking up the silver medal at the 2017 Rabobank Euro Hockey Championship. Pakistan remain at the 13th position.

The biggest rise was registered by Wales who moved up eight places into 24th position.

Latest rankings: 1: Argentina, 2: Australia, 3: Belgium, 4: Netherlands, 5: Germany, 6: India, 7: England, 8: New Zealand, 9: Spain, 10: Ireland, 11: Canada, 12: Malaysia, 13: Pakistan, 14: Korea, 15: South Africa, 16: Japan, 17: China.