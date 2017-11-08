Wed November 08, 2017
Sports

A
Agencies
November 8, 2017

‘Current Australia quicks better than 5-0 trio’

MELBOURNE: Former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris rates their Ashes pace battery of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins as superior to the trio he formed with Mitchell Johnson and Peter Siddle to inflict a 5-0 sweep on England in 2013-14.

In a judgement some may find surprising, given the older group combined for a total of 627 Test wickets, Harris said that this summer’s combination boasted a more outstanding collection of fast-bowling attributes than the one he was a part of, starting with Hazlewood’s greater height.

“I think so. Hazlewood’s probably doing the job that I did and he’s quicker than me, and he gets more bounce,” Harris said in Adelaide when asked if the current attack was better than his own.

