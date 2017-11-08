Hafeez hopes to get action cleared

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is anxiously waiting for the result of his bowling action test that was conducted on November 1 in England.

The all-rounder hopes to get his action cleared once again. Hafeez’s bowling consultant Carl Crowe has said that his action has improved a lot and he hopes that it will be approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Hafeez’s bowling action was reported by the match officials in the third One-day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka on October 18. The all-rounder was directed to undergo biomechanics bowling test within 14 days by the authorities. He was not suspended from bowling during this period.