Wed November 08, 2017
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2017

Green-shirts face Aussies today

KARACHI: Pakistan will play their first match of the International Festival of Hockey against the hosts Australia at Melbourne’s State Netball Hockey Centre on Wednesday.

The four-nation tournament also features New Zealand and Japan.

After single league, the top two teams will play the final. The bottom two teams will fight for the 3rd position.

Australia, the reigning world champions and No 2 in FIH rankings, are the favourites.

Their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand (ranked eighth) are expected to offer the toughest competition.

It will be a surprise if Pakistan (ranked 13th) or Japan (ranked 16th) make it to the final. 

Pakistan’s Matches:

November 8 vs Australia

November 9 vs New Zealand

November 11 vs Japan

Final and 3rd Position match: November 12.

