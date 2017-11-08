‘Some West Indies players’ refusal caused postponement’

LAHORE: Refusal from six senior members of the West Indies team caused the postponement of their tour to Pakistan.

There has been no word from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the matter.

It’s the reluctance of the West Indies players that has put off the November-December series till next year, said sources.

It has been learnt that the board did not want to announce the postponement of the tour itself after having spoken much about its efforts to convince the West Indies.

The PCB had even stated that it was in talks with South Africa and Bangladesh to tour Pakistan next year.

Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo are among the six players who have refused to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan successfully hosted a T20 game against Sri Lanka recently at the Gaddafi Stadium and before that a three-match series against a World XI.

The PCB is believed to have made smog in Punjab as the reason for this postponement.

Both the Cricket West Indies (CWI) and PCB are silent on the issue and they are not making any announcement or denying the reports.

The PCB has also decided to shift the Super Eight matches of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from Punjab because of smog.

Our correspondent adds from Islamabad: West Indies are all set to tour Pakistan in late March 2018 to play three T20 matches against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

West Indies were scheduled to visit Pakistan this month for the series but the series has been postponed because of heavy fog in many cities of Punjab, including Lahore.

‘The News’ has learnt that West Indies have agreed to tour Pakistan late March following renewed efforts from the PCB to finalise the three-match series.

“West Indies are to play three T20 matches against Pakistan in March. The tentative dates of the series to be played at Gaddafi Stadium are March 29 and 31 and April 2,” a PCB official said. “The series will be played following the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season three. The West Indies Cricket Board has agreed to tour according to this fresh schedule,” he added.

He said that the West Indian board was willing to send the team to Pakistan now but the PCB thought organising matches in thick fog would create issues. “That was the very reason we have decided to postpone the series,” the official said.

He hoped that series would now be held as per the new schedule. “Organising series under thick fog would have been a risky affair,” he said.