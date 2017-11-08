Pakistan on top in T20 rankings as India edge NZ

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India: Pakistan moved to the top of ICC T20 rankings as India pipped New Zealand by six runs in a rain-hit thriller to win the three-match series 2-1 in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Pakistan have 124 points and are followed by New Zealand and West Indies who have 120 points each.

Pakistan recently thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in their T20 home series.

Put into bat after steady rain had reduced the third and final match to an eight-over shootout, hosts India posted 67-5 at the Greenfield International Stadium.

New Zealand wobbled early in their chase of a modest target and eventually managed 61-6 in a contest which stood out for disciplined bowling and some exemplary catching from both sides.

Earlier, India managed only seven runs in the first two overs as Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner bowled with tremendous discipline.

Tim Southee wrecked the Indian top order in his first over, dismissing openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma off successive deliveries with Santner taking both the catches.

Virat Kohli made 13 off six balls before Boult took a catch in the deep off Ish Sodhi (2-23) to send back the India captain.

Manish Pandey topscored for India with 17 before falling to a spectacular piece of fielding by Santner.

Pandey had hit Boult towards long-on where a sprinting Santner dived to take the catch but realising momentum was taking him across the rope, the fielder threw the ball to Colin de Grandhomme who was nearby to complete the dismissal.

Like their opponents, New Zealand too lost openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro cheaply and never really got going.

Munro began the chase ominously, stepping out to the first ball he faced and launching Munro over the midwicket boundary. Bhuvneshwar pulled things back through the rest of the over with a succession of knuckleballs, the last of them sneaking past Martin Guptill’s slog and rattling his off stump.

Then consecutive dot-balls forced Munro to charge out, Bumrah saw him coming and shortened his length, and his cross-bat heave skewed over mid-on, from where Rohit Sharma sprinted to complete a tumbling stunner.

Wickets then kept tumbling at regular intervals, leaving New Zealand needing 19 runs off the last over from Hardik Pandya. However, they ended up six runs short of the target.

Bumrah (2-9) was the pick of the Indian bowlers while de Grandhomme topscored for New Zealand with 17 not out.

Score Board

New Zealand won toss

India

R Sharma c Santner b Southee 8

S Dhawan c Santner b Southee 8

*V Kohli c Boult b Sodhi 13

S Iyer c Guptill by Sodhi 6

M Pandey c de Grandhomme b Boult 17

H Pandya not out 14

M Dhoni not out 0

Extras (lb 2, w1) 3

Total (5 wkts, 8 overs) 67

Did not bat: B Kumar, J Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal

Fall: 1-15, 2-15, 3-30, 4-48, 5-62

Bowling: Boult 2-0-13-1, Santner 2-0-16-0, Southee 2-0-13-2, Sodhi 2-0-23-2

New Zealand

M Guptill b Kumar 1

C Munro c Sharma b Bumrah 7

*K Williamson run out 8

G Phillips c Shikhar b Yadav 11

C de Grandhomme not out 17

H Nicholls c Iyer b Bumrah 2

T Bruce run out 4

M Santner not out 3

Extras (b4, lb1, w3) 8

Total (6 wkts, 8 overs) 61

Did not bat: T Boult, T Southee, I Sodhi

Fall: 1-8, 2-8, 3-28, 4-28, 5-39, 6-48

Bowling: B Kumar 2-0-18-1, Bumrah 2-0-9-2, Chahal 2-0-8-0, Yadav 1-0-10-1, Pandya 1-0-11-0

Result: India won by 6 runs

Series: India won the 3-match series 2-1

Man of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Man of the Series: Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon (India). Match referee: Chris Broad (England)