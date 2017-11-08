Will elections be held?

Pakistan's mainstream political parties have a responsibility on their shoulders, if they are serious in not letting democracy to be derailed. They have five days to decide whether they want early elections or as per schedule. Disagreement on their part could create a situation which may lead to a long delay or postponement of polls.

The ECP has set Nov 10 as a deadline for the government and Parliament to decide. Surely, it has put the ball in Parliament's court.

While the political parties are busy in holding public meetings and protest, some serious work and thinking is required to save the system.

In what appears to be the last ditch effort to save the situation, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani are trying hard to develop a 'consensus, delay in elections will tantamount to denying the democratic system a chance. Even the weather condition in Punjab and KP does not permit early polls.

Too much has been said against democracy and the system: politicians blamed for massive corruption, irregularities, bad governance and not upholding rule of law. No one blames or is even ready to analyse how politics in this country had been polluted and corrupted by 'dictators. How ideological politics were replaced by politics of the business, by the business and for the business.

Now, politicians are themselves proving that they lack the capacity by fighting on petty issues. Some are too keen for early elections as early as possible while others want to create a situation where delay or postponement could give them temporary relief, without realising that standoff can give ‘permanent relief’.

If the political parties fail to reach an agreement on the amendment, seeking delimitation on the basis of the formula presented by the federal government which may reduce seven general and two reserved seats of Punjab in the absence of final result of census-2017, it is in the interest of PML-N to settle for elections under the 1998 census.

In case of any legal hitch, all parties can approach to the Supreme Court for relief so that the system should continue. It is true that three previous elections were held on the basis of 1998 census in 2002, 2008 and 2013. Therefore, the responsibility for not holding census needed to be shared by Pervez Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N could have saved the situation if it had held census soon after coming into power. Similarly, the opposition parties – PPP and PTI – also failed in making this a national issue four years ago.

Therefore, it is not time for launching early election campaign as we are witnessing public and protest meetings across the country. It is the time for serious work by parliamentary parties to ensure smooth elections and transfer of power. They have already taken too much time on electoral reforms.

As situation stands today, all the three mainstream parties and their leaders are on different agenda. For instance, early elections could lead to disappointing results for Nawaz Sharif, who had been disqualified by the Supreme Court and is facing trial in NAB court. It would also deprive his party of a chance to get majority in the Senate in March next year. Therefore, he wants the government to complete its term till June 5, 2018 and go into elections in August.

Nawa Sharif, despite uncertain electoral future for himself and children, is struggling to keep himself relevant to lead the party in the next polls, with or without him. Therefore, elections under 1998 census would not harm the PML-N. So why lingering this debate that whether elections on the basis of 1998 or 2017 census.

On the other hand, early elections clearly give edge to Imran Khan and his party in the backdrop of legal victory against Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers verdict which led to the former prime minister’s disqualification.

But sensing victory in the next elections, Imran Khan has not only launched an early campaign but also wants to block the PML-N’s chances in the Senate for some good reasons from PTI’s perspective. For instance, if elections are held on time and PTI wins the National Assembly polls, it can face stiff opposition from the PML-N, which would be in majority in the Senate.

What PTI need to realise is that it would miss the bus, if it did not reduce political tension in the country. Imran Khan has to play a role in developing consensus and should avoid political confrontation. His party stands a good chance even if elections are held on time. Let the PML-N get majority in the Senate.

The political tension suits the third party, PPP, and its leader Asif Ali Zardari. He knows his party has a little chance in the next general elections and he will also lose his grip in the Senate where the PPP’s majority would be over by March.

Asif Ali Zardari's only chance is the split mandate in the next elections and a hung Parliament, as he aims at a major victory in Sindh required for any bargain at the Centre.

His patch up in the post-elections scenario would be with the PML-N, as Imran Khan has already refused any possibility of future electoral alliance or government with the PPP. Though politics is the game of opportunities, it is not in the case of PTI or Imran Khan.

Although PPP's principled position is that elections should be held on time, Asif Ali Zardari can support early polls to deny the PML-N majority in the Senate as he hopes for better results in Sindh which can also help him in the Senate. Therefore, it is the interest of PML-N to ensure that if parties fail to reach agreement on delimitation then it should go ahead with elections under 1998 census and reduce political tension.

It is also in the interest of Nawaz Sharif to take decisions which could reduce intra-party or family problems. The PML-N can't afford any major or minor rift under the present circumstance.

Imran Khan's confidence should not convert into overconfidence as he himself has experienced what happened in 2013 and why the PTI finally settled for government in KP despite his claims about a clean sweep.

There is also for 'personal reasons why Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan must reach on an agreement for holding elections. All three have crossed 60, and although Imran Khan is among the most fittest politicians of his age, he can't wait for another five years or more to let his dream' of winning the Political World Cup in 2018.

This is the last chance for political parties, Parliament and the system itself. They should either be on one bus or everyone will miss the bus called democracy.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of GEO, The News

and Jang.

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO