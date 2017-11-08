‘Iqbal -- the poet of entire humanity’

Allama Iqbal was not just the poet of the East but of entire humanity, speakers expressing their views on the second day of the International Allama Muhammad Iqbal Conference stated here Tuesday.

Organized by Muslim Institute, the three-day conference is being attended by thinkers, researchers and scholars from 18 countries. Speakers of the second day were Dr. Zaffar Mueen Nasar, Vice Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Dr. Mahmad Kodabaccus, Secretary General, Parti Mauricien Social Démocrate Mauritius, Dr. Geldimyrat Muhammedov from Turkmenistan, Prof. Dr. Hug Van Skyhwk from Germany, Dr. Nurali Nurzad from Tajikistan, Yevhen Reutov from Ukraine, Dr. Mohammad Baghai Makan from Iran, Dr. Talib Hussain Sial, Former Director, IRD, International Islamic University, Islamabad, Dr. Muhammad Maroof Shah from Srinagar, Prof. Dr. Ejaz Akram from National Defence University, Islamabad, Idrees Azad from IIU, Islamabad, Dr. Saleem Mazhar, Dean, Faculty of Oriental Learning, Punjab University, and Dr. Suheyl Umar, Former Director, Iqbal Academy Pakistan.

Speakers observed that Iqbal believes in human dignity and freedom. Iqbal’s concept of ‘khudi’ (self-realization, self-awareness, and self-assertion) is the concept of human rights including the right of self-determination primarily concerned with the future of Muslims across the globe. No doubt, Iqbal was a humanist and he dreamt for a new social order for the whole world based on social democracy and spiritual democracy, his main concern was to awaken the Muslim Ummah through his philosophy of ‘khudi’ and ‘be-khudi’ (integration of individual with society and with supreme common interest of society).

Imperial politico-economic domination has badly affected the growth of the Muslim society, the speakers pointed out. “In order to emancipate, Muslim society needs to reconstruct confidence in their identity, personality and will power. Energy of faith is the primary prerequisite in this respect,” one of them stated.

Iqbal advises Muslim youth to explore themselves in the field of science and technology. He was not opposed to scientific western culture, but was against capitalistic democracy and materialistic civilization, which is not in consonance with religious and moral values, another speaker stated. “However, Muslims should benefit from the modern knowledge while safeguarding the preservation of their own culture. Economic philosophy of Iqbal stresses the need of economic independence. Allama Iqbal was conscious of the exploitation, which rich nations force upon poor countries of the world. He seems to have foreseen a new international economic order, which is being hotly debated and discussed today at various international fora. A truly elevated society is the basis of Iqbal’s message. He gave us the vision of a tolerant and an egalitarian society,” he added.

Some speakers talked about psychological slavery, particularly with reference to Iqbal’s philosophic poetic genius, and discussed ways and means for its emancipation in the light of Iqbal’s thoughts as reflected in his poetry and prose.

“Iqbal highlighted that imperialism has been enslaving the Muslims since ages, resulting in politico-economic exploitation. He desired to revive and reconstruct Muslim culture in light of Quran and the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW), keeping in view modern knowledge in the field of philosophy, psychology, sociology and natural sciences,” one of the speakers added.