Participants of NMC visit NHA

Islamabad: The participants of 107th National Management Course (NMC) visited NHA head office, where they were given a detailed briefing about the organisation and its administrative and financial affairs as well as an overview of development projects currently under construction in different parts of the country, says a press release.

Welcoming the guests, Member Administration Ali Sher Mahsud, gave a detailed account of the organisation, its history and the role as country’s premier body regarding construction and maintenance of national highways, motorways, expressways and strategic roads. He informed the visitors that development projects worth Rs1,400 billion were under execution all across Pakistan including the all important China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Upon completion, the historic road connectivity, stretching from the Chinese border at Khunjerab to the Port of Gwadar, will usher Pakistan in a new era of economic development and prosperity.

He said the most vital aspect of this unprecedented road development activity was its focus on the development of less developed areas in the smaller provinces which would indeed boost the economic prospects of the people and strengthen the federation. He said the improved connectivity will not only reduce distances but also save travel time much to the comfort of commuters. He said early completion of 2,463 km long western route of CPEC was top priority which would be completed by the end of 2018.

It would connect Khujerab to Gwadar through Hakla, D-I-Khan, Zhob and Quetta. He said after the completion in next two of 9 motorway projects currently under-construction, the total motorway length in Pakistan will reach up to 2400 km.