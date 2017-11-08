Vocational centre for women opened

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) central naib ameer and ex MNA from Islamabad on Tuesday inaugurated Al Khidmat Foundation's vocational centre for women in area of Khana Union Council.

The vocation centre would help women residing in the area stand on their feet after learning many skills at the centres. It is one of the many welfare projects being carried out by the Al Khidmat Foundation in rural and urban areas of the federal capital.

General Al Khidmat Islamabad Hamid Athar and social workers Noshad Begum and Athar Ali were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Aslam lauded services of the Al Khidmat Foundation across the country and also called upon the Government spend in social sector. But he regretted that due poor economic policies of the Government, every Pakistani owes over Rs 125,000 to World Bank, IMF and other financial institution due to heavy borrowing.