Participants of Navy Staff Course visit CDA office

Islamabad: A group of Pakistan and Foreign 35 Participants of 47th Pakistan Navy Staff Course Members being held at Pakistan Navy War College visited Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters on Tuesday as part of their study tour.

Member Finance, Dr. Fahad Haroon Aziz received and briefed the visiting delegation about ongoing and future development projects, formulation and function of MCI and new administrative measures introduced in CDA and MCI.

Briefing the participants Member Finance Dr. Fahad Haroon Aziz said that CDA is in transition and consolidation phase simultaneously. After promulgation of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 municipal functions have been transferred to municipal administration with all the employees already working on relevant posts. New administrative measures to improve efficiency, capacity and service delivery are being introduced. Information Technology (I.T) based solutions to long standing problems are being devised.

The briefing was further informed the delegation that CDA is focusing on the projects which will be self sustainable. More avenues of revenue generation are being explored.

Member Finance Dr. Fahad Haroon Aziz briefed the delegation about the ongoing development projects and strategy for the speedy execution and completion. The hosts answered many questions raised by the members of visiting delegation. The visit concluded with words of thanks. On this occasion, on behalf of commandant PNWC Cdr Tauseef said thanked the officers of authority for facilitating the visit. He said that Islamabad is situated under the mighty Margalla Hills on the north eastern fringe of Pothohar Platue. He said that it is only city of the country which is built on perfection; its lush green scenery and temperature climate make it a unique city.