Upgradation of facilities at Capital Hospital promised

Islamabad

Facilities at the Capital Hospital will be further upgraded in line with the modern standards for better patient care.

This was stated by Islamabad's mayor and Capital Development Authority chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz during a meeting attended by the hospital's executive director and relevant CDA officials here.

The participants reviewed the September performance of the Capital Hospital.

The hospital officials told the mayor that the hospital was catering to the CDA employees and other citizens round the clock and treated 65,881 patients in September.

They said among the patients were both CDA employees and outdoor patients.

The officials said 31,615 outdoor patients were provided treatment at the hospital during the month of September in addition to the 782 indoor ward admissions.

They said 29,981 pathology laboratory examinations, 223 operation theatre procedures, 1,710 general radiology and 215 imaging radiology, 499 physio-therapies, 597 ECGs, ECHO and ETT, and 221 dialysis of patients were also conducted during the month. The officials said 30 babies were born and eight patients died in the hospital in September.

They said the hospital had 250 beds and the latest equipment, and provided modern medical and surgical facilities to the patients in emergency, outpatient departments and wards. The officials said the hospital provided free treatment to the CDA employees, their families and dependent parents but charged un-entitled patients for investigations and in-patient treatment.