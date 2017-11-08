KP, WHO join hands to fight Dengue fever

Islamabad

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is supporting the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to combat the Dengue fever epidemic. This includes providing standard guidelines and capacity building in the planning and implementation of prevention and control measures. The main areas of focus are disease surveillance, vector control, case management and community awareness.

The ongoing outbreak of Dengue fever in KPK, which was first reported on July 19, 2017, is now getting under control. The outbreak has registered 107,866 suspected cases of which 23,719 cases tested positive. The most affected district in KP is Peshawar, where 99,589 suspected cases were registered as of November 3, of which 21,692 cases tested positive for Dengue fever. This is not the first time that Pakistan is facing a Dengue outbreak. In 2011, more than 15,900 suspected cases were reported from Haripur and Abbottabad district in KP. In 2013, about 9,038 confirmed cases were reported from the district of Swat. In 2015, the disease appeared at Lachi area of Kohat division, where 270 people were affected by the virus.

Under the leadership of the Provincial Health Department, KPK, and in partnership with WHO and UNICEF, the largest-ever community based larval source identification and elimination was launched in 14 high-endemic Union Councils (UCs) of Peshawar. The campaign focused on community awareness building on causes and prevention, and house-to-house identification and elimination of larvae. As many as 1,500 government staff including Lady Health workers, environmental health workers and volunteers have been engaged in this campaign.

It is important to highlight that more than 190,000 households in various union councils of Peshawar have been sprayed with adulticiding (space spraying). Larval breeding site identification and elimination were conducted in 90,000 households. During campaign, the people of Peshawar were receptive to the idea of larva detection in their homes.

Two weeks after the house-to-house campaign and based on daily reporting system, the total number of cases has dropped from 139 on October 18 to 55 on November 3, 2017 with above 84% of houses visited for identification of larvae and its elimination. The approach and backbone of the campaign are giving one message ‘No House Should Be Missed.’ During the campaign, people were keen to learn and enthusiastic to maintain fieldworkers’ actions by themselves for future.

On the prevention side of focus, there is a huge potential in people, government relevant sectors and WHO to work together for the higher cause and educate masses regarding prevention and management of vector borne diseases. Only preventive measures, intersectoral collaboration and community ownership will help to cleans weep Dengue fever.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection that causes a flu-like illness, and sometimes causes a potentially lethal complication called Dengue haemorrhagic fever. The viruses are passed on to humans through the bites of an infective female Aedes mosquito, which acquires the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person. Growing cities due to increased population influx from rural areas and unplanned urbanization, insufficiency of water and sanitation services resulting in changed habits of local communities for storage of potable water have provided the required habitat for breeding of this domestic species of mosquito.