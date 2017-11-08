Sweeping reforms unnerving vested interests: DRAP

Islamabad

Following the established pattern, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRPA) struck back at the Pakistan Young Pharmacists Association (PYPA) and the Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum (PDLF) here Tuesday with allegations that the “so-called associations” have come up with “yet another series of lies aimed at stalling the reform process undertaken by DRAP.”

Responding to allegations levelled against it a day earlier during the joint press conference of the drug lawyers and pharmacists’ associations, DRAP said “such attempts clearly reflect motivated information for vested interests of culprits involved in manufacturing of illegal, banned and unregistered sex drugs. DRAP has started stern action against many such violators, and they are now misleading the media with their baseless blames.”

DRAP maintains that Muhammad Usman, the owner of Everest Pharmaceuticals, Islamabad, is allegedly involved in illegal manufacturing of banned sex drugs (dapoxetine) under the name of Everlong along with unauthorized manufacturing of about 13 unregistered drugs and violation of licensing rules. “Most of these combinations are not approved by any stringent drug regulatory authorities as their safety, efficacy and quality have not been established and their use is very harmful. One of the associates of Muhammad Usman is Noor Mahar, who is reportedly involved in looting from alternate medicines and nutraceuticals’ registration applicants for corrupt practices, portraying himself as so-called experts and consultant with connections in DRAP and Ministry. Whenever, actions are initiated against these elements by DRAP, Ministry, or agencies, they attempt to pressurize officials of DRAP and Ministry for their vested interests so that the cases against them be withdrawn,” the press release alleges.

DRAP believes that the computerization of drug registration record has disturbed the “miscreants” and that some of them have fabricated and false documents on the basis of which they are spreading disinformation. DRAP has clarified that all records of the registration and pricing divisions are intact, and none has gone missing. The Authority is of the view that new initiatives in the drug registration process and stern action including suspension and cancellation of drug and registration licenses, and imposition of heavy fines has upset the “drug mafia, which has lost its senses and every now and then, comes up with defamation attempts, character assassination, fake complaints, legal cases, etc.”

The DRAP press release reaffirms the government’s determination to take stern action against mafias spreading spurious, fake and counterfeit drugs. Referring to the case of Mr. Murad, DRAP has clarified that all promotions and postings are done as per rules and provisions. “All payments of allowances are at par and same across the board for all staff on deputation,” it states. With regard to the case of Dr. Akhter, DRAP has pointed out that the referred letter is from NAB, and not from Ministry of Health or DRAP, and such, it cannot comment on it. “Furthermore the matter is sub judice and bringing it to the media is an attempt of contempt of court, against which DRAP will move accordingly,” the press release adds.

Regarding recruitments, DRAP claims that there was an across-the-board revision for all positions, and not merely for ADs. “The process of recruitments last year was regarded as transparent, fair and totally on merit. The matter is more than a year old; the grudge now seems to be that the new appointees are working hard and are processing cases only on merit,” the press release states.