Musical event

Bricks Foundation for the Nation in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council organised a musical event at Al-Hamra hall on The Mall on Tuesday.

People from all walks of life, including students, lawyers, members of civil society and intellectuals, attended the event. The musical concert and a introductory ceremony of Bricks Foundation for the Nation was held in connection with a proposed project of shelter homes for the destitute, homeless and oppressed women and their children in Lahore. Eama John, chairperson of the organisation, told the audience about the purpose of the organisation. According to her, Bricks Foundation was started in 2015 without any aid. The purpose of the Foundation is to serve the mankind irrespective of the sex, caste, creed, race, religion, etc, she added. At the initial stage, shelter homes for destitute women will be made where women would get all facilities under one roof. According to Bricks Foundation for the Nation Chairperson Eama John, the foundation had distributed books, uniforms, school bags, etc, in the remote areas. The foundation will also provide grants and support of every kind to the victims of flood, earthquake, war and famine. Noted Australian-Pakistani singer and song writer Mahmood Khan, who has worked with world renowned Pakistani Iconic singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, sang English and Urdu songs. Ustad Sajjad Tafoo performed and four visually-impaired boys sang songs.

Captain (r) Atta Muhammad, Suhail Butt, Shahzada Hidayat and Sardar Azam Bashir addressed on the occasion and encouraged the chairperson and the president of the foundation.