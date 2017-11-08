Eight transferred

LAHORE

The Punjab government on Tuesday issued notification of transfer and posting of eight officers.

According to the notification, Local Government Secretary Mohammad Aslam Kamboh has been transferred and posted as Senior Member Board of Revenue against a vacant post whereas Local Government Special Secretary Shahid Nasar Raja has been given the additional charge of the post of Secretary Local Government till further order. Local Government Additional Secretary Saleha Saeed has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Hayat Tarrar as P&D Member, P&D Member Waheed-ud-Din as Forests and Wildlife Secretary, Member PEPRA Ali Bahadar Qazi as Commissioner Sahiwal, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Deputy Secretary Ahmad Kamal Maan as Higher Education Deputy Secretary and Deputy Secretary Industries Mahmood-ul-Hassan as Punjab Skills Development Department Deputy Secretary.

Development scheme: The Punjab government on Wednesday approved a development scheme of regional planning sector at an estimated cost of Rs 300 million.

The approved scheme was command area development of mini dams and ponds in Potohar region for high value agriculture production. The scheme was approved in the 29th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. P&D Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, planning and development board officials, provincial secretaries concerned attended.