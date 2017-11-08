Youth found dead

LAHORE

A 30-year-old man was found dead in the Badami Bagh police area on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Bilal. He hailed from Gujranwala and worked here as a labourer. Passersby found him dead near Haideri Chowk and informed police. Police have removed the body to morgue.

house reclaimed: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab reclaimed a house of an expatriate Pakistani worth Rs 9.2 million.

OPC Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that Muhammad Zaheer, settled in Saudi Arabia, filed a complaint that he bought a house in Sialkot at the cost of Rs 9.2 million. Despite payment, the documents and ownership rights of the house have not been transferred to him.

Traffic: The chief traffic officer (CTO) has said that all the traffic arrangements have been made for Tazia procession to be taken out from Islampura on November 9, 2017.

He said that the procession would pass through Islampura Main Bazaar, Civil Secretariat Chowk, Church Chowk, Board of Revenue Chowk, Old Anarkali Chowk, Mouj Darya Chowk, Edward Road, Khaima Sadaat, Jain Mandir Chowk and culminate at its designated point.

Firing: Unidentified assailants opened fire on a man near Gujjarpura.

According to an FIR, Hafiz Muhammad Waheed was attacked as he entered his street. A number of shots hit his car, which was badly damaged. Police are investigating.