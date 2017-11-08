New school timings for smoggy weather

LAHORE

Punjab School Education Department (SED) Tuesday directed all public and private schools of the province to follow new school timings in the wake of growing smog.

These timings would be observed till smog continues. As per the SED notification, all the public and private sector schools in Punjab shall observe school timings 9am to 2:30pm from Monday to Thursday and on Saturdays. On Fridays, the school timings will be from 9am to 12:15 pm.

Meanwhile, a number of private schools have announced holidays in remaining part of the week in the wake of intense smog. Aitchison College management Tuesday informed the parents of the students that Junior and Prep Schools would remain closed for the remainder of the week due to persistent smog. They also said boys would be given essential homework. Similarly, schools have started asking parents to send kids to campuses wearing facemasks.

Meanwhile, dry and smoggy weather conditions continued on Tuesday while the Met office predicted the same weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country. Dense foggy/smoggy conditions are expected in Punjab and DI Khan, Peshawar and Sukkur divisions during night and morning hours.