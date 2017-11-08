Airport record sought in Turkish family deportation case

LAHORE

The Lahore High Court Tuesday sought record pertaining to arrival and departure of all flights from Turkey to Lahore airport on October 13 and 14 to ascertain the fact whether the family of former vice-president of Pak-Turk Schools Mesut Kacmaz by a special plane had been taken out of Pakistan.

As the hearing started, flight record of Islamabad airport for same days was presented before the court, but it did not show arrival of any special plane from Turkey on that dates. Hence, the court now summoned record of the Lahore airport.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza was hearing a petition moved by Mr Orhan Uygun challenging deportation of his colleague Mr Kacmaz along with family in violation of the court’s stay order.

Petitioner’s counsel Osama Malik told the court that police protection had not been provided to the Turkish educationists living in the city despite the order issued to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO). However, Assistant Advocate General Adnan Tariq filed a report on behalf of the CCPO, which stated that four police constables had been deputed at the residences of the Turkish teachers in Wapda Town.

The judge directed the law officer to apprise on next hearing of the nature of the duty being performed by the constables. Justice Mirza adjourned hearing until November 16.