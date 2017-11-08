44,000 cops to perform Chehlum security

Police have finalised the security plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be marked on Friday, as 44,000 cops and officers will perform duties in the province, said a report presented to Sindh police chief Allah Dino Khowaja on Tuesday.

As part of the security plan, the home department has also banned pillion riding in Karachi on Thursday and Friday.

The IG police was told that 5,300 cops would perform security duty for the main Chehlum procession in Karachi, while 17,900 cops would be deployed in all three zones of the metropolitan on this occasion.

As many as 11,860 cops would perform duty in Hyderabad, 2,400 in Mirpurkhas, 6,222 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 8,480 in Sukkur, and 9,660 cops in Larkana.

The report said the police had also finalised the security plan for processions and majalis to be held in Sindh on the eve Chehlum in collaboration with all law enforcement and security agencies.

IGP Khowaja was told that the police had taken necessary steps for video recording of the scheduled processions and majalis at zone or district-level, and a strict check would be made of all places, routes and parking areas in and around the processions and majalis.

The provincial police chief was told that raids were being made at sensitive areas on the basis of intelligence sharing and collection, and snap-checking would continue till the culmination of all central processions.

The routes of the processions would be cleared after scanning and sweeping of roads, and surveillance of security set-ups would be carried out in the central command and control room and the media cell, the report added.

It said all district and divisional police officers were briefing on the security situation of their areas prior to majalis and processions, and all station house officers were directed to check security deployment in their jurisdictions and submit reports.

The implementation of the security plan would be monitored on sector or sub-sector levels, which would be headed by SPs or DSPs, it said, adding that all roads leading towards the route of the main procession would be sealed off on the Chehlum day and the Mohafiz mobiles would remain present on the head and tail of the central procession.

It said the surveillance of the Nishtar Park would be carried out through watch towers and snipers would be deployed on the high-rise buildings. Mobile phone jammers would be installed on the routes of the central procession and bomb-sniffing dogs would be used for clearance of route before processions, it added.

The report said that 100 processions and 460 majalis would be held in three zones of Karachi on the Chehlum day, while 141 processions and 174 majalis would be held in Hyderabad.