ATC grants Farooq Sattar a day’s exemption from appearance

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) while hearing cases pertaining to charges of delivering provocative speeches and inciting attack on a media house, granted Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan’s (MQM-P) chief exemption from attending Tuesday’s proceedings.

Furthermore, the court held up non-bailable warrants of arrest issued against MQM founder Altaf Hussain, other MQM-P leaders including Khushbakh Shujaat. The ATC fixed December 2 for the accused to be arrested and produced before the court.

Among other party leaders facing the case, MQM-P’s Qamar Mansoor and Shahid Pasha and MQM-London’s Amjadullah and Prof Zafar Arif were present in the court.

Besides Sattar, MQM-P deputy convener Amir Khan, Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izharul Hassan and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar are also among party leaders nominated as accused in the cases.

In three similar cases, the judge in several previous hearings had issued NBWs against Hussain, Khushbakhat, Salman Mujahid, Khalid Mqbool Siddiqui, Rasheed Godil and others; they have been termed absconders in the case.

Minhaj Qazi corruption case

An accountability court fixed November 21 to hear the corruption reference against former security in-charge of MQM headquarters, Nine Zero, Muhammad Minhaj Qazi, after the National Accountability Bureau requested the court to grant it some time to produce a witness against Qazi.

The MQM member is alleged to have illegally made over Rs320 million through ‘China cutting’ of plots and fake allotments.

Qazi’s attorney, however, maintained that his client was willing to return the money but the anti-graft authority is yet to decide on his plea bargain application.

The accused is said to have issued fake allotment letters for a housing scheme in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, but did not handover the possession of the bungalows to anyone. Shoaib Ahmed, Muhammad Sohail, Naeem and Muhammad Ilyas have been nominated as co-accused in the reference.

The under detention accused, who also goes by the alias, Asad, has also been nominated in several other cases, including the 1997 murder of then Karachi Electric Supply Corporation Managing Director, Shahid Hamid.

A charge-sheet presented to the ATC hearing the case maintained that Qazi was the co-accused of Saulat Mirza - hanged to death for the murder in 2015.

The two were alleged to have carried out the murder on orders of Altaf Hussain, Nadeem Nusrat, Athar and Sohail Zaidi.

The cases’ Investigation Officer, Sarwer Commando, had informed the court that Hussain, Nusrat, Athar and Zaidi were absconding, whereas no whereabouts were known of another accused, Rashid Akhtar alias Shaikh.

During an identification parade in May 2016, Qazi had informed the magistrate that he had been subjected to torture and that he had not been allowed to change his clothes since his arrest in February.