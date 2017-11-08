‘Only 27pc mothers in Sindh breastfeed babies in first six months of birth’

Only 27 percent of women in Sindh exclusively breastfeed their children in the first six months after birth, which is alarming since formula milk producing companies are investing millions in advertising and promotion to influence mothers to use it and doctors to prescribe it, child health experts have warned.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Dr Jamal Raza, the president of the Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA), said that mother’s milk is the best vaccine for a newborn and infant because it can prevent several potentially deadly diseases, including pneumonia, diarrhoea and measles.

“Unfortunately, educated women are more reluctant to give their own feed to their children as compared to

non-educated ones or those living in rural areas of Sindh,” he said.

Accompanied by other child specialists, Dr Raza said that many educated, urban women have come to rely on infant formula and powdered milk made by local and multinational companies, which are investing huge sums of money and resources to discourage breastfeeding in order to sell their product.

According to the doctor, despite the free of charge availability of vaccines under the country’s immunisation programme, pneumonia, which is preventable, is killing around 92,000 children aged below five every year in the country.

As per the World Health Organization’s estimates, 16 percent of the total child deaths in the world are caused by pneumonia, making it the leading cause of death for children.

‘Globally, pneumonia accounts for more than 920,000 deaths among children under five and Pakistan is among the top five countries which account for 99% of childhood pneumonia cases,” Dr Raza said.

Pneumonia is an acute respiratory infection in which the lungs get filled with fluid or pus which restricts oxygen intake and makes breathing difficult.

“Children below five with severe cases of pneumonia may struggle to breathe, with their chests moving in or retracting during inhalation, while young infants may suffer convulsions, unconsciousness, hypothermia, lethargy and feeding problems,” said Dr Khalid Shafi, the general secretary of PPA Sindh and the paediatrics chief at Dow University of Health Sciences.

Dr Jalal Akbar, the association’s vice president, said preventing children from developing pneumonia is critical to reducing the disease’s death toll in the country.

“Fortunately, the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine [pneumonia vaccine] was introduced in Pakistan’s EPI programme in October 2012, and this achievement made Pakistan the first South Asian country to include PCV in its national immunisation program,” he added.

Referencing a study, the child health experts said that most of the children in Sindh who develop pneumonia were malnourished, which is an alarming pattern.

Dr Jameel Akhtar, the chairman of PPA Karachi, said proper nutrition, clean drinking water and immunisation were important to fight pneumonia.

“Vaccinating against pneumococcus, Hib, pertussis and measles can prevent a significant portion of pneumonia cases from ever occurring,” he said.

Dr Jameel added that parents should ensure that their children were vaccinated against pneumonia and other diseases so they can remain healthy and lead productive lives.

“Parents’ participation in immunisation and increase in vaccine coverage would also save 2.9 million lives and prevent 52 million cases of illness,” he concluded.