Sindh govt plans centralised office for persons with disabilities to apply for jobs

A day after disabled persons staged a protest outside the provincial assembly building against the non-provision of government jobs to them against the reserved quota, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced setting up a central office that will receive job applications of special persons.

Once the central office starts functioning, the disabled people would be able to submit job applications at one place, instead of visiting various government departments for different vacancies, the chief minister said in Thursday’s session of the Sindh Assembly after meeting a four-member delegation representing the special persons at his chamber.

A provincial law maker had been nominated as the focal person to get the issues of special persons resolved at the earliest, he said.

The chief minister said that disabled persons in the province would soon be given jobs on a preferential basis, and the government had already increased their job from two percent to five percent. He, however, conceded that there had been some delay on the part of his government to give jobs to the special persons, but he assured the house that disabled persons would be provided jobs as per their quota and the merit specified for them.

The CM said he had gone to the shrine of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on Monday when he got to know that special persons had resorted to protest.

After coming back to the town, the CM said, he held a meeting with the protesters in the assembly building on Tuesday. He invited some of the special persons to witness proceedings of the house.

Sugarcane price

The opposition members resorted to vociferous protest in the house, marring its proceedings for sometime against delay on part of the provincial government to fix the support price of sugarcane in the current year owing to which the sugar mills in Sindh have yet to commence their crushing season.

The routine proceedings of the house as per the agenda of the session remained heavily marred for sometime before and after the question hour of the day as the opposition parties continued protesting in the house on the sugarcane price issue. There was exchange of hot words between the chair and opposition lawmakers as the latter sought permission to raise the issue of sugarcane price in the province.

The Opposition raised the issue of delay in fixing the sugarcane price at the outset of proceedings as the session started after a delay of around one hour and 45 minutes.

Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) MPA Nand Kumar Goklani and other opposition lawmakers maintained that growers of the province had been facing serious hardships owing to delay on part of the provincial government to fix the sugarcane price this season.

The PML-F legislators threatened that opposition lawmakers would walkout from the session in protest in case they were not allowed to raise the issue of sugarcane price.

Speaking on a point order after the question hour, Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Heer Ismail Soho also talked on the economic hardships of farmers in Sindh owing to what she described as sheer negligence in fixing the sugarcane price.

Other opposition lawmakers also sought permission from the chair to raise the issue on the point order but deputy speaker Syeda Shehla Raza didn’t allow them to speak, causing serious uproar in the house.

Giving policy statement of the government on the issue, agriculture minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal said that last year too the issue of growers had been resolved amicably as the sugar mills had commenced their crushing season in a timely fashion. “This year too this issue would soon be resolved without any delay,” he said. The deputy speaker while chairing the session threatened that she would be compelled to use her powers and would adjourn the house in case the order was not restored in the house.

QUA protesting students

Meanwhile, the house unanimously passed two private resolutions moved by opposition lady lawmakers. The resolution moved by PML-F legislator Nusrat Seher Abbasi called upon the government to stop expulsion from the students of the Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad who have been leading a protest drive and observing hunger strike at the campus against the university’s administration.

The resolution moved by lawmaker Raana Ansar called upon the government to stop the power distribution companies in the province, namely Hesco and Sepco, from over-billing and issuing detection bills on the account of alleged power theft by power consumers.