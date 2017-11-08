Kamal to create bloc against MQM-P in assemblies

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairperson Mustafa Kamal has vowed to create a bloc against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan in the assemblies with the elected representatives that have switched over to his party.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday at his party’s headquarters, Pakistan House, Kamal said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPAs who had joined his party would start attending assembly sessions and would be called “disgruntled” leaders.

"We have [Ayesha] Gulalai's case as an example," he said, adding that he would get the elected representatives to resign when the MQM-P would resign. "Now we will speak to them in their own language."

Criticising Farooq Sattar, chief of the MQM-P, he said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement had died on August 22 last year and should be buried now. "The MQM is an enemy of Pakistan. Muhajirs are vulnerable because of it," he said.

The presser was held two days after the MQM-P put up a successful power show at the Liaquatabad flyover against the "controversial" population census results of Karachi.

Kamal came down hard on Sattar and, besides accusing him of being backed by the establishment, levelled stark allegations against him about his personal life. "If I did one more press conference, then you would be left with no chance of face-saving."

He inaugurated the election cell of the party and announced that Muhammad Dilawar, an MPA who defected from the MQM, would head.