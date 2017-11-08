Sugarcane growers warn of ‘crushing protest’ outside CM House

HYDERABAD: A large number of growers, hailing from different areas of the province, on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration outside Hyderabad Press Club, decrying a deliberate delay in the crushing of sugarcane by the mills.

“If this holdup continues like this, the farmers will lay siege to chief minister house in Karachi after Nov 15,” said Nawab Zubair Talpur, president Sindh Growers Alliance, while addressing the protesters.

"Since October 15, this is the 10th district of the province where we have recorded our protest. Now we are planning to launch sit-ins in all district headquarters till the mid of the month.” Talpur said all the growers producing sugarcane are united at one platform.

“This is a violation of laws of the land and the government itself is backing out on its promises,” he said.

The farmer leader said the government should have learned a lesson from the past. “Last year, we were offered very low prices of tomato and onion so we did not cultivate those crops this year,” Taplur said.

He continued that due to the very reason, tomato and onion prices went as high as Rs200/kilogramme and Rs100/kilogramme respectively. “People are crying hoarse against the high price of the daily consumed commodities. The most affected are the poor, who are unable to buy these essential kitchen items."

"We are demanding of the government and warning the sugar mill mafia to resolve our issues immediately, otherwise there will be no cultivation of sugarcane in the province from the next year,” Talpur said while talking to The News.

He added that if it happened, the price of sugar might shoot up to Rs200 a kilogramme, so it was high time the government realised and resolved the issues without further delay.

Earlier, growers alliance organised protest demonstrations in Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Dadu and other districts, demanding earlier crushing to save wheat sowing season and provide relief to growers in terms of proper rate of the product.

To a question, Talpur said it seemed the sugarcane would dry in the fields due to the indifferent approach adapted by the government and as a result the wheat crop would suffer big time.

"We are telling the government to open its eyes because a delay in sowing will lead to wheat shortage, which the country, especially the province of Sindh cannot afford,” he said urging the government to save the growers, who are the biggest contributors to national economy.