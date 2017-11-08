Wed November 08, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

TVET sector support session held

TVET sector support session held

LAHORE: Better employable skills and improved technical and vocational education training (TVET) are only possible through active cooperation of private and public sector, experts said on Tuesday. 

This opinion was developed during the joint TVET planning session of All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF), Board of Management-Sundar Industrial Estate (BOM-SIE), Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), and Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC). The session was put together by the TVET Sector Support Programme, funded by the European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in close collaboration with other organisations. According to a statement, during the session, stakeholders from public and private sectors agreed to improve collaboration between SIE and training providers by joining hands to identify workforce needs of SIE members and designing and implementing demand driven training programmes in SIE.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement