TVET sector support session held

LAHORE: Better employable skills and improved technical and vocational education training (TVET) are only possible through active cooperation of private and public sector, experts said on Tuesday.

This opinion was developed during the joint TVET planning session of All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF), Board of Management-Sundar Industrial Estate (BOM-SIE), Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), and Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC). The session was put together by the TVET Sector Support Programme, funded by the European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in close collaboration with other organisations. According to a statement, during the session, stakeholders from public and private sectors agreed to improve collaboration between SIE and training providers by joining hands to identify workforce needs of SIE members and designing and implementing demand driven training programmes in SIE.