Yayvo.com, Jubilee sign agreement

KARACHI: Yayvo.com, the fastest growing e-Commerce store in Pakistan and owned by TCS, and Jubilee General Insurance, one of the fastest growing insurance providers, has signed an agreement to launch a purchase protection plan for all online customers, a statement said on Tuesday.

The two teams recently met at the Jubilee General Insurance head office where the agreement was signed, it added.

With this initiative, Yayvo aims to provide an insurance service on several products to its customers. The plan also brings together other areas of insurance such as the distribution of retail insurance, health, travel, home, white goods and motor insurance products, it said.