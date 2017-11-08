Gas pipeline deal being discussed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia are holding negotiations on Build-Operate-Own-Transfer (BOOT) agreement to lay 1,100km gas pipeline from Karachi to Lahore, for which the two countries had signed an intergovernmental accord two years ago, sources said on Tuesday.

The project, costing around $2 billion, is facing delay due to some international sanctions on Russian company RT-Global Resources, sources in the petroleum and natural resources division told APP.

The actual construction on the pipeline will start after finalisation of the contractual arrangement.

Currently, the parties are negotiating the BOOT agreement. Pakistan had already communicated that any structure / arrangement needs to be sanctions free, they said.

The matter of US sanctions on the company was discussed with the Russian authorities, while the proposed solution by the Russian side was under evaluation by the ministries of energy and law, they added.

The sources said the agreement was signed on government-to-government level and not with any individual, adding: "If any Russian company has been blacklisted under any international sanctions, Pakistan has nothing to do with it, as Russia can assign the task to someone else."

Under the project, around 12.4bcm (billion cubic metres) of gas would be transported/annum through a 42-inch diameter pipeline, they said, and described the pipeline of great significance for Pakistan to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to consumers in an efficient manner.