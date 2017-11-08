‘Karachi to soon get 5 combined effluent treatment plants’

HYDERABAD: Five combined effluent treatment plants would be established in Karachi and the Sindh government would soon start work on the same, an official said on Tuesday.

Addressing industrialists and officials at SITE areas of Hyderabad, Kotri and Nooriabad during the inauguration of several completed projects and stone-laying ceremony, provincial minister for industries and commerce Manzoor Hussain Wassan said that Kotri plant is probably the first-ever combined effluent treatment plant in Pakistan.

Other projects included Hyderabad industrial area’s five roads, water pipelines and sewerage with the cost of Rs124.19 million, Pakistan’s first-ever combined effluent treatment plant in Kotri with a cost of Rs50 million and development works at Nooriabad with a cost of Rs224.11 million.

Wassan said that some people might build multistory commercial plazas on industrial lands, but the Sindh government’s priority is to develop industries.

“It is our priority to increase industries. Thus, Khairpur and Larkana especial economic zones have been developed,” he said.

In fact, the number of industries has decreased, but the government is working for their revival, he said, and expressed the hope that such efforts will help in boosting exports.

Wassan said the provincial government is providing funds to autonomous bodies in SITE and needed development of infrastructure.

“Industrialists should also come forward and work for the cleanliness of their areas,” he added. He expressed displeasure on huge mounds of solid industrial waste on both sides of the main road in Nooriabad and directed the officials of the SITE to get it cleared.

Regarding delay in sugar mills crushing season, he said no mafia is stronger than the government. “In fact, sugar prices and sugarcane prices are related to international prices. This year, sugarcane prices have not been fixed. They will likely to be fixed this week and crushing will start,” he added.

Abdul Raheem Soomro, secretary industries and commerce, said that environmental assessment and pre-treatment of effluent has been made mandatory for the factories, but to no avail. Earlier, industrialists of these areas praised the development works that have been carried out during the last one year. However, they said more is required from the government to make their businesses viable.

Kanwar Zia ul Rehman, president of the Executive Club of Trade and Industry, Nooriabad, said it is the first time after development of Nooriabad industrial area in 1986 that infrastructure development has been carried out. However, several issues still remained unresolved, he added. Land in the industrial area is provided to industrialists in three phases.

However, record of their land is not available in the ‘book of rights’ of the revenue department.

On the contrary, some land grabbers had occupied industrial land by getting their name mentioned in the ‘book of rights’ illegally, he complained.

Saman Mal, chairman of SITE Association Hyderabad, said that there has been infrastructure development during last one year, but 300 acres remain undeveloped for the last eight years. There are other infrastructure issues, as well in some zones.

He demanded the government to develop a combined effluent treatment plant in Hyderabad also. “Small factories of half an acre with investment of Rs20 million cannot develop effluent treatment plant that costs Rs30 million,” he added.