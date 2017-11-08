Copper firm

London: LME copper was slightly firmer at $6,981 a tonne, adding to a 1.1 percent overnight gain. Prices have climbed 7 percent this quarter and are eyeing a sixth straight quarter of growth. ShFE copper closed 0.57 percent higher.

Nickel led gainers in mixed trading in Chinese metals futures on Tuesday, building on hefty gains in the London market overnight on positive demand signals from the electric vehicle battery market.

Nickel, more so than other metals, is attracting investment support amid expectations that demand from the burgeoning sector will increasingly supplement traditional consumption from stainless steel producers.

Commodities trader Glencore estimates a shift of just 10 percent of the global car fleet to electric vehicles would create demand for 400,000 tonnes of nickel, in a 2 million tonne market.