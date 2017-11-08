Cotton unchanged

Karachi: Trade increased at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,450/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,912/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,595/maund and Rs7,067/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said although arrivals improved in the market, panic buying of quality lint continued.

Extreme heat has affected the quality of crop in the cotton growing areas; thus, mills want to build their stocks as soon as possible with the better quality lint, he added.

A total of 37 transactions were recorded of around 35,000 bales at a price of Rs5,600 to Rs6,700/maund. Notable deals were reported from Khadro, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Liaquatpur, Mianwali, Shujaabad, Fort Abbas, Vehari, Chistian, Haroonabad and Faqirwali.