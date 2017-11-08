Oil gains

Singapore: Oil prices largely held on to gains on Tuesday after posting the biggest rise in six weeks a day earlier, buoyed by moves by Saudi Arabia´s crown prince to tighten his grip on power and rising tensions between the kingdom and Iran.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down just 4 cents at $57.31 a barrel by 0607 GMT.

The contract surged 3 percent on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since late September.

Brent crude futures were down 5 cents at $64.22. On Monday, they closed 3.5 percent higher, also their biggest percentage gain in about six weeks. Both benchmarks hit their highest since mid-2015 during the session.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moved to shore up his power base with the arrest of royals, ministers and investors, including billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal and the powerful head of the National Guard, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah.