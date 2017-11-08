Gold dips

Bengaluru: Gold inched down on Tuesday after investors sold bullion to lock in profits following the nearly 1 percent gain in the previous session on safe-haven buying on concerns over corruption arrests that targeted royal family members and ministers in Saudi Arabia.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,279.62 per ounce at 0415 GMT.

The metal jumped nearly 1 percent on Monday in its biggest one-day percentage gain since Sept. 25 and also moved above its 100-day moving average then, typically seen as a bullish signal by technical traders.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery dipped 0.1 percent to $1,280.20 per ounce.

"Saudi Arabia appears to have spooked global markets with the spillover from oil flowing into other markets.

Gold has benefited from safe haven flows. Asia has seen some profit taking set in," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA.