Palm oil surges

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose in early trade on Tuesday, on track to snap three earlier losing sessions, as palm gained on overnight strength in Chicago Board of Trade´s (CBOT) soyoil.

Palm was also supported by Monday´s surge in crude oil prices, but gains could be capped by a stronger Malaysian ringgit, said traders.

A stronger ringgit, palm´s currency of trade, makes the edible oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies.

The ringgit was last up 0.1 percent against the U.S. dollar at 4.2250.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 2,791 ringgit ($660.59) a tonne at the midday break.