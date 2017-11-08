Rupee flat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee ended unchanged against the dollar on Tuesday due to lower demand for import and corporate payments. The rupee ended at 10.5.45 to the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market initiated the day in the range of 105.43 and 105.45. In the open market, buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at 107.30/107.50.
