Wed November 08, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee flat

Rupee flat

The rupee ended unchanged against the dollar on Tuesday due to lower demand for import and corporate payments. The rupee ended at 10.5.45 to the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market initiated the day in the range of 105.43 and 105.45. In the open market, buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at 107.30/107.50.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement