Stocks inch up as energy shares rally

Stocks edged higher on Tuesday, with energy stocks led buying, as investor sentiment got a boost after consumer firms expected to reveal higher monthly sale numbers, dealers said.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the index was off to a promising start led by oil stocks as crude prices witnessed further gains overnight sparked by rising Saudi tensions.

“However, reservation of a court verdict (on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking clubbing of three reference on corruption charges into one) and subsequent media speculation that it might be announced a decision around the end of the session triggered some profit taking.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.04 percent or 18.45 points to close at 41,049.22 points.

KSE-30 shares index gained 0.05 percent or 11.09 points to close at 20,953.84 points.

As many as 358 scrips were active of which 132 advanced, 202 declined and 24 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 106.587 million shares as compared with the turnover of 75.43 million shares a day earlier.

An analyst at Elixir Securities said equities closed little changed after range-bound and lackluster trade.

“Market opened positive with exploration and production sector providing the initial push as investors tracked overnight gains in global crude,” the analyst said.

Pakistan Oilfields, up 1.1 percent, led gains in the sector after it emerged as the biggest beneficiary of a hydrocarbon discovery compared to its peers that was announced during the day”.

Another highlight was Pak Suzuki Motors (PSMC), closing at its upper price limit with investors expecting higher monthly sales data for the outgoing month.

Apart from E&Ps, other key sectors and sideboards couldn't perform and ended mostly in red as volatile political environment and no immediate positive triggers ensured minimum participation from institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Going forward, analysts seeing range bound trading to continue in the near-term while institutional flows will remain a key to a sustained upside move in days ahead.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Khyber Tobacco up Rs56.65 to close at Rs1,449.47/share and Hinopak motor up Rs36.16 to close at Rs1,016.16/share.

Companies reflecting most losses include Nestle Pakistan down Rs429.50 to close at Rs11,400/share and Pakistan Tobacco down Rs70.35 to end at Rs1,336.72/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Japan Power with a turnover of 25 million shares.

The scrip shed 37 paisas to close at Rs1.28/share. Sui Southern Gas (SSGC) was second with a turnover of 7.8 million shares. It gained 19 paisas to close at Rs34.13/share.

TRG Pakistan was third with a turnover of 6.2 million shares. It gained 05 paisas to finish at Rs32.19/share.