Subdued motorbike production hints at shrinking disposable income

LAHORE: Motorcycle production has stagnated at the two-million- units a year level despite the fact that bike prices remain unchanged when compared with car rates.

Bike production continued to grow even at the time of economic turbulence five year back. Motorcycle sales were always higher in rural areas of the country. But, do the stagnant sales suggest that rural inhabitants now lack disposable income?

Yet, the argument loses credence as a multinational brand that is the market leader in 70cc bike segment has more than doubled its sales during the last decade. In fact, it sold almost one million bikes – 45 percent of the total bikes that are rolled out from factories in Pakistan – last year.

The price of the multinational brand is 30 to 35 percent higher than similar Chinese variants. The rural buyer is buying more expensive multinational brand, shrugging off the low cost segment. The multinational brand has been fully localised and is even making engine in Pakistan. Localisation and economies of scales enabled the manufacturer to slightly cut prices.

Stable prices of low cost Chinese models are even more puzzling. These bikes of 70cc are still being sold in the range of Rs40,000 to 45,000 – the same price at which they were introduced a decade back. During this period, the dollar rate has gone up from Rs62 to Rs105. The input costs of imported bike parts must have gone up, which logically merits a price hike. How are they managing lower prices? Interestingly, none of them increased production to achieve economies of scales. In fact, some slashed production over the past couple of years.

One possibility could be through rollout of two bikes with same chassis and engine number! This actually can happen in Pakistan as flaws exist in the system. Subsequently, a manufacture could save duties that account for almost one-third of the sales price.

The federal government collects taxes on automobiles produced in the country, while a province registers the vehicles. There is no liaison between provinces to check whether a vehicle with same engine/chassis number is not registered with another province.

In the past, National Database and Registration Authority wanted to computerise the engine/chassis numbers to avert duplication nationwide. In the way, each vehicle was to have a specific chip containing chassis/engine number. Nadra database was to store and centralize all the information – vehicle identification number. The name of first buyer and subsequent buyers were to be recorded in a chip throughout the life of the vehicle, while provincial motor registration departments could check through the database whether the engine/chassis number was used anywhere else.

Tax evasion opportunities do exist not only in bikes but in other vehicles as well. So, it would be prudent for the regulators to computerise chassis/engine numbers to ensure fair play.

Experts say bike demand is decreasing as women are not driving bikes because of social constraints.

They say India and Bangladesh have overcome taboos and now ladies are also driving motorbikes in the countries.

They said there is a lack of variety in small car segment. The bike owner aspiring to drive a car has to wait longer due to this fact.