NTDC to replicate Chinese model for smooth power supply in smog

ISLAMABAD: A team of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) experts left for China to study the Beijing model of electricity being developed to deal with smog and to implement the same in Pakistan.

The team left for China on the directives of federal minister for power division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, in a special meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was held to assess the situation arising out of the outages caused by the new weather conditions in some parts of the country. The federal minister directed immediate measures, such as installation of anti-smog and anti-fog discs, at critical points to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers, as there is no shortage of power in the country.

Laghari also directed all CEOs of DISCOS and NTDC to sit together and evolve a technically sound solution for the problem.

The planning and proposals should be finalised within three to four weeks time, he said.

The minister appreciated the efforts of ground teams, which are working in extreme weather and fighting the impacts of toxic gas deposits at the high transmission and distribution lines.

He also appreciated the efforts to control the cascading effects of tripping, which could have resulted in system breakdown and blackouts as was experienced some years ago.

The meeting was informed that in the last four days, 82 points at 500 / 220kV transmission lines of National Transmission and Dispatch Company have experienced tripping due to smog.

DISCOs 132kV transmission lines are also faced with the same kind of problems and their number is much higher.

Laghari said that the country had already entered into an era of bridging the demand and supply gap after more than one-and-a-half decades, as sufficient generation is

available within the system to meet the demand.

“Even this morning the system demand is 12,552MW, while we have 14,000MW available generation, which clearly shows that there is no shortage of electricity in the country,” he said.

The present situation is unique, as the

system is faced with outages due to technical conditions triggered by weather, he said,

and expressed the resolve that the

government will succeed in resolving the emerging problems due to new weather conditions.