Regulatory approvals awaited to conclude $1bln cellular towers deal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading telecom operator Jazz and Malaysia’s edotco Group are awaiting regulatory approvals to finalise around $1 billion worth of deal involving acquisition of 14,000 towers, a top official said on Tuesday.

Arif Hussain, edotco Group head in Pakistan said they are waiting for approvals from Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) and others in order to start operation.

“Last week, we have received first approval from the CCP and we are waiting for the second one from PTA,” Hussain said, talking to journalists.

He added that it’s normal procedure, which requires adequate time.

In August, edotco, a subsidiary of Axiata Group and its Pakistani partner Dawood Hercules Corp announced a deal to acquire Deodar, the tower unit of Pakistan Mobile Communications Ltd, known by its brand name Jazz, with an investment of $940 million.

The edotco Group and Dawood Group have 55 and 45 percent stake, respectively, in the joint venture.

Chief Executive Officer Suresh Sidhu of edotco Group said it has already procured 700 towers in Pakistan, “out of which some towers have been constructed by our company in FATA (federally administered tribal areas) under un-served areas program.”

“We have almost finalised a deal with Jazz to procure their 14,000 towers, which will be run on the basis of offering towers to other companies,” Sidhu said.

“This business model has remained successful in many other parts and we selected Pakistan to join largest companies in tower business around the world. Our business model takes 12 to 18 months to get any final shape.”

There are total 40,000 towers installed in Pakistan and tower sharing can be a possibility in near future through outsourcing or even mutual agreement among the telecom operators across the country.

The customers per tower in US stands at 2.2, while in Pakistan it hovers in the range of 1.2 to 1.3, indicating that there is huge potential required to tap the market.

The edotco’s officials said telecom companies invested $2 billion to procure licences of 3G/4G technologies to improve quality of services. edotco would help them in achieving the desired results, they added.

Hussain said the group would purchase and construct towers to share them with other towers on rent. He said extra towers could be dismantled, but nothing could be ascertained at this level.

The official said the group will provide hundreds of jobs in the country.

Present in six Asian countries, edotco Group sees Pakistan as the frontier for developing Asian markets.

For this purpose, edotco has planned extensive investment in the region on infrastructure up-gradation, new infrastructure development, human resource development, and environmental rehabilitation.

The edotco plans to become a top 5 tower company in the world by 2020 in terms of investment.