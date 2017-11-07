Disqualification under Article 62-1F needs cogent reason, says SC

ISLAMABAD: Disposing of an appeal against the winning candidate of NA-46 Fata on Monday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday said there must be a cogent reason for disqualification of a candidate under Article 62-1F of the Constitution. The CJ passed these remarks during the hearing of an appeal filed to disqualify Nasir Khan, who had won NA-46 Fata seat in the 2013 general elections. A three-member bench, led by Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab, heard the case.

Rival candidate Hameedullah Jan filed an appeal with the apex court against the election tribunal’s orders alleging him for concealing assets. The bench told the petitioner’s counsel that the general elections were a few months away and what kind of relief his client wanted.

The counsel told the bench that the same court had disqualified former PM Nawaz Sharif for concealing assets and the same verdict should be announced against the winning candidate. The CJ remarked there should be an appropriate reason to disqualify a public representative under Article 62-1F of the Constitution and without it no one could be disqualified. Later on, the court disposed of the petition.