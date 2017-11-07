Vitamin A termed vital to boost immune system

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a workshop on Monday termed vitamin A key substance in supporting immune system and stressed the district focal persons to create awareness among the people about use of food rich in vitamins.

The Nutrition International in collaboration with the provincial Health Department, National and Provincial Emergency Operation Cell and Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) had arranged the workshop.

Emergency Operation Centre Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Rehman was the chief guest.

The workshop was aimed at sensitising district focal persons about importance of vitamin A in human life, role of focal persons in Vitamin A supplementation (VAS) and how to improve its coverage in the province in National Immunisation Day campaigns.

Trainers said that antioxidants like vitamin A played a key role in supporting immune system, gene regulation, maintaining healthy clean skin, and facilitating cell differentiation.

They said eggs, milk, liver, carrots, yellow or orange vegetables such as squash, spinach, and other leafy green vegetables were rich in vitamin A and should be used to prevent its deficiency.

Nutrition International Provincial Programme Manager Imtiaz Ali Shah referring to National Nutrition Survey said that the number of children suffering from vitamin A deficiency reached 20.9 percent in 2011 from 0.8 percent in 2001.

He underlined the role of Nutrition International in addressing vitamin A deficiency and its support to government of Pakistan in providing vitamin a capsules for children age 6-59 months since 2000.

EPI KP Deputy Director Dr Taimur Shah said that mother and child were vulnerable to all forms of deficiencies and needed special attention.

Dr Humayun highlighted the role of focal persons in pre, during and post campaigns and stressed for proper monitoring system.

Nutrition International Programme Manager Shahzad Afzal and Coordinator Dr Ramna Tahir briefed the participants about importance and effects of vitamin A deficiency.