JUI-F forms Fata Supreme Council on future of tribal areas

PESHAWAR: The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday apparently changed its stance on the tribal reforms and asked the government to its review policy to remove the apprehensions of tribal elders about the future status of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

“The representatives of Grand Tribal Jirga (under the banner of JUI-F) have shown flexibility on the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and formed a Fata Supreme Council to talk to government and political parties on the future status of the tribal areas”, said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while briefing journalists after the Grand Tribal Jirga meeting at the JUI-F Secretariat.

The JUI-F chief said the federal government was frequently changing its stance on the tribal reforms but now the government should take the issue seriously and honour the decision of Supreme Council of the tribal jirga.

He said some of the political parties were playing politics over the tribal reforms and issues related to the tribal people despite that these parties had already made a commitment to accept the opinion of the tribesmen on the future of their areas.

“The JUI-F would stand by the people of the tribal areas in their decision on the fate of Fata while some of the political parties have betrayed the tribal people by backing the proposed merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said and added that the JUI-F would fully support the Fata Supreme Council stance on the tribal reforms.

Earlier, the Grand Tribal Jirga under the banner of JUI-F formed Fata Supreme Council comprising members from seven tribal agencies and six Frontier Regions.

The Fata Supreme Council members are Malik Sultan Zeb, Malik Hifzur Rehman, Malik Bahadur Shah from Bajaur Agency, Brig. (Retd) Nazir, Malik Akbar Khan and Malik Nadir Khan from Mohmand Agency, Malik Waris Khan, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Malik Abdul Razzaq Khan from Khyber Agency; Maulana Amin Badshah, Mian Syed Wasi, Qasim Gul from Orakzai Agency.

Munir Khan, Saifullah and Maulana Asmatullah are from Kurram Agency.

Ahmad Saeed, Malik Khan Marjan, Malik Jehanzeb are from North Waziristan. Malik Ajmal, Malik Kabil Khan and Ayaz Wazir are from South Waziristan.

Malik Khair Mohammad, Malik Akhtar Gul and Malik Bashir Khan are from South Waziristan.

Sadiq Shirani are from FR Dera Ismail Khan, Rehmat Shah from FR Tank; Abdul Shakoor from FR Lakki, Ameer Gul from FR Bannu, Malik Naib Khan from FR Kohat and Malik Tila Khan from FR Peshawar.