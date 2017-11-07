Tue November 07, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 7, 2017

Obituary

PESHAWAR: Professor Afzal H. Azhar, a former chairman of the Urdu Department of Islamia College Peshawar, passed away here on Monday.

According to a press release, his funeral prayer will be offered after Zuhr prayers today near Masjid Abu Bakr Siddique, Shama Market, Street 24 D-4, Phase-1, Hayatabad.

