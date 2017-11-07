tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Professor Afzal H. Azhar, a former chairman of the Urdu Department of Islamia College Peshawar, passed away here on Monday.
According to a press release, his funeral prayer will be offered after Zuhr prayers today near Masjid Abu Bakr Siddique, Shama Market, Street 24 D-4, Phase-1, Hayatabad.
PESHAWAR: Professor Afzal H. Azhar, a former chairman of the Urdu Department of Islamia College Peshawar, passed away here on Monday.
According to a press release, his funeral prayer will be offered after Zuhr prayers today near Masjid Abu Bakr Siddique, Shama Market, Street 24 D-4, Phase-1, Hayatabad.
Comments