Obituary

PESHAWAR: Professor Afzal H. Azhar, a former chairman of the Urdu Department of Islamia College Peshawar, passed away here on Monday.

According to a press release, his funeral prayer will be offered after Zuhr prayers today near Masjid Abu Bakr Siddique, Shama Market, Street 24 D-4, Phase-1, Hayatabad.