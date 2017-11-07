Missing senior official: Afghan authorities yet to contact KP police

PESHAWAR: No senior Afghan official has approached the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police so far for the recovery of Qazi Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi, a senior official of the Kunar provincial government, who went missing in Peshawar on October 27 last, a source told The News on Monday.

“We have not been approached by any Afghan official. We are already working on the case to trace the whereabouts of Qazi Mohammad Nabi,” a senior police official, requesting anonymity, told The News.

The official admitted that they were yet to locate the missing Afghan official.

Mohammad Nabi, a senior official (muawin-e-governor) who assists the governor of Kunar and was also reported as deputy governor, had reportedly come to Peshawar on October 27 along with his brother Habibullah and a nephew to see a doctor in Dabgari Garden.

A source said the missing official, wearing waistcoat and his face slightly covered with a cloth, can be seen in closed-circuit television cameras while entering Pakistan on October 27.

Later that night, Habibullah told the Peshawar Police that people coming in a luxury vehicle picked up his brother soon after they arrived in Dabgari in an auto-rickshaw from Firdous Bazaar.

Police said the complainant had not mentioned the official position of his brother.

Media reports from Afghanistan said that the local authorities had confirmed the missing of its official in Peshawar. These reports also quoted a spokesman for the Kunar government who said Mohammad Nabi was on medical leave.

Mystery continues to surround the case as there was no record of the arrival of Qazi Mohammad Nabi at Torkham border though he along with brother and another person was said to have crossed into Pakistan on October 27. Investigators even checked the record of all airports between October 22 and October 28.

A senior police official said they had monitored all the closed-circuit television cameras installed in Dabgari Garden and nearby areas to find out the people picking up the Afghan official.

According to the sources, Habibullah told the police that he and his brother Mohammad Nabi arrived in the city via Torkham in a cab. The source said the complainant told the police that after a brief stay at Firdous locality they went to Dabgari Garden in an auto-rickshaw to see a doctor as Mohammad Nabi had kidney problem.