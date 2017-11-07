Traders welcome bus project

PESHAWAR: The traders, to be affected by the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, have welcomed the scheme and hoped the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would successfully complete the project.

Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Wajid Ali, who owns a shop “Gul Centre” at the underpass in Firdous Bazaar, and Noor Centre at Hashtnagri underpass, said the project would bring relief for the residents of the provincial capital.

The provincial government has decided to demolish the Firdous and Hashtnagri underpasses as the two underpasses are not in compliance with the BRT project. Flanked by other traders, Wajid said that representatives of ADB, provincial government had assured them to construct alternative market for the affected traders of Firdous and Hashtnagri underpasses. He said that after the accomplishment of market, the shops would be given to the market owners by the ADB under the Social Safeguard Policy.