BISE employees protest decision allowing juniors to take promotion test

PESHAWAR: The employees of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Monday

staged a protest against the senior management’s decision to allow junior employees to take the promotion test for the position of assistant secretary.

Some board employees told The News on condition of anonymity that they had vast experience but were out of educational institutions for several years.

They said that they cannot compete with junior staff members who were fresh graduates of universities. The employee said that they had asked the board chairman and secretary either conduct the test for the superintendents or advertise it in newspapers.

The officials claimed that the chairman and secretary wanted to promote own blue-eyed in the board. They alleged that the chairman had sought explanation from employees for staging the protest.

Talking to The News, BISE Peshawar Chairman Dr Fazlur Rehman said that the board was an autonomous body with its own act that regulated every aspect of the institution.

He said that promotion in the BISE was based on a set criteria, saying two-third of the employees were promoted on the seniority-cum-fitness while one-third was promoted on merit.

The chairman said that procedure for promotion on merit had been defined in the act. He said the position of assistant secretary was lying vacant that should be filled out on merit as seniority quota promotion had already been given to the employees. The official said that through internal circulation 38 aspirants from BISE staff applied for the promotion. However, he added, superintendents asked the management not to allow juniors to compete for the promotion and the competition should be among the senior employees.