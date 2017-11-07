ECP put on notice in petition against judge appointment as presiding officer

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday issued notice to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a writ petition filed against appointment of high court judge as presiding officer of Election Tribunal for election petitions related to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

A two-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ayub Khan and Justice Ijaz Anwar issued notice to respondents, including ECP, Election Tribunal, PHC, and District Returning Officer NA-37, Parachinar, Kurram Agency.

The bench was hearing the first appeal filed by Member National Assembly (MNA) Sajid Hussain Turi through his lawyers Ghulam Mohiyuddin Malik and Farooq Malik.

The MNA from Kurram Agency had challenged the appointment of a high court judge as presiding officer of Election Tribunal. The judge conducted the trial when the losing candidate Air Marshal (Retd) Syed Qaiser Hussain filed the petition against him. He had contested and lost the 2013 general election for NA-37

The high court judge being presiding officer of Election Tribunal had rejected an objection of the petitioner on September 29 that the high court judge cannot be appointed as presiding officer of Election Tribunal to conduct trial of the election petition, which was again challenged as first regular appear in the high court.

During the course of arguments counsel for the appellant submitted before the bench that Section 57 of Representation of Peoples Act, 1976 suggested that for the trial of election petition, the Election Commissioner shall appoint Election Tribunals, consisting of a person who is serving or retired district and sessions judge, qualified to be a judge of high court, meaning thereby that by virtue of Section 57 of the act, all the election disputes are determinable by the Election Tribunal appointed under Section 57 of the Act through election petition.

The lawyer argued that a serving or retired district and sessions judge was supposed to hear the case, not a judge of the high court.

The lawyer pointed out that no provision existed in the election laws for the appointment of the judge of high court as presiding officer of the Election Tribunal. He argued the appointment of judge of high court as a tribunal was permissible only under Section 38 of Senate (Election) Act 1975 in respect of matter relating to Senate Election.

In the instant case, Justice Roohul Amin Khan of PHC was appointed as presiding officer of the Election Tribunal.

The lawyer submitted that entertaining the election petition by the Election Tribunal presided over by the high court judge was without jurisdiction and lawful authority. It said that the learned tribunal failed to appreciate question of law to adjudicate and decide the matter in legal and an effective manner.

It was prayed to set aside the order of the tribunal and the election petition be referred back to the ECP for constitution of fresh Election Tribunal within the meaning of section 57 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1976.