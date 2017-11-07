IHC bench issues notices to SBP governor, finance secretary

ISLAMABAD: Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the secretary Ministry of Finance and governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) seeking their reply in a petition where 23 senators belonging to opposition parties have challenged the appointment of SBP Governor Tariq Bajwa that was made on July 7, 2017.

Legal counsel for the senators, Sardar Latif Khosa argued before the court that this is a very important issue and needs consideration of this court. Senators of the PPPP, ANP, MQM and PTI have challenged the appointment while saying that no proper and objective selection criteria was adopted for the said appointment and it was made in violation of Supreme Court judgments. It is third such a petition in the IHC where opposition senators jointly filed a petition raising a particular question. First they challenged some provisions of money bill 2017 and second, appointment of the chief executive officer of Pakistan International Airlines.

The petitioners have raised questions that was Tariq Bajwa appointed in an open and transparent manner, was the post advertised, if yes how many candidates applied for the post, what was the objective criteria for appointment, was there a selection board or committee and was a summary in terms of rules of business put up before cabinet and approved?

The petitioners alleged that the appointment has been made in violation of the dictum laid down by the apex Supreme Court of Pakistan in the case of Mustafa Impex vs Government of Pakistan. Petitioners included Senator Taj Haider Leader of House in Senate for Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Islam Uddin Sheikh, Farhat Ullah Babar, Karim Ahmed Khawaja, Sassi Palijo, Sehar Kamran, Saeed-ul-Hassan, Liaqut Khan, M Yousaf Baloch, Hari Ram, Khalida Perveen, Ahmed Hassan, Gian Chand, Murtaza Wahab, Azam Swati, Tahir Hussain Mashadi, Nauman Wazir, Khushbakht Shujat, Baz M Khan, Nighat Mirza, Farooq H Naik, Saleem Mandviwala and Ilyas Bilour.

The petitioners cited the Government of Pakistan through secretary finance division, internal finance wing and SBP Governor Tariq Bajwa as respondents. The IHC bench while issuing the order adjourned the hearing till December.