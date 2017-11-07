Two Afghans convicted on terror charges

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court on Monday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment each to two Afghan nationals on terrorism charges.

The anti-terrorism court judge announced the sentence to two accused, who are Afghan nationals, including Abdul Wahab and Sardar. The court gave its verdict after the prosecution proved terrorism charges against them.

As per the first information report, the Afghan nationals were arrested after the police recovered explosive materials from them.

The police had claimed that the accused had entered Pakistan without having valid travel documents.

The police had charged the accused under terrorism laws and Section 14 of Foreigners Act.

The anti-terrorism court awarded three years sentence each and fine of Rs100,000 to the accused.